Dubai Supreme Council Of Energy Strengthens Green Economy Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 87th meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Council, and board members Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Muna Alosaimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The meeting focused on promoting Dubai’s sustainability strategic objectives and consolidating its global lead in energy innovation, reflecting the Emirate's proactive approach to achieving net zero by 2050.

The Council reviewed the latest updates to Dubai's Green Building regulations, which are the cornerstone of the Emirate's sustainability strategy. These regulations aim to reduce carbon emissions by increasing energy and water efficiency in new buildings, ultimately transforming them into zero-energy buildings in the long term.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the regulatory framework for the trade of petroleum products. The Council highlighted the success of Executive Council Resolution No.

16 of 2019, which established the Committee for Regulating the Trading of Petroleum Products in Dubai. This has contributed to significant enhancements in safety protocols, risk management and compliance among distributors.

Al Tayer emphasised Dubai’s firm commitment to sustainability, saying, “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we promote Dubai's transformation into a net-zero economy. The Committee for Regulating the Trading of Petroleum Products and the updated Green Building regulations reflect our proactive approach to sustainable governance, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of global green innovation.”

“We aim to solidify Dubai's leadership in global energy transformation by accelerating the implementation of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the Emirate’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Al Muhairbi said, “Through targeted action plans, specialised inspection teams and strong regulatory frameworks, we consolidate Dubai's position as a national and regional model for energy governance. Our efforts are centred on enhancing safety, sustainability and ensuring long-term economic resilience.”

