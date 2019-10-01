Dubai takes four-step approach to build full-fledged data environment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) As part of Dubai’s vision to make it one of the world’s first data powered economies, Dubai is taking a four-step approach to building an all-encompassing data environment, said Dr Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General, Smart Dubai Office, and CEO of Dubai Data Establishment.

Delivering the keynote address titled ‘Smart Dubai initiatives to transform Dubai into the world's smartest and happiest city’ at the third annual conference of CIOMajlis at Caesars Forum at Caesars Bluewaters Hotel, Dubai, Al Nasser presented a detailed plan of Dubai’s data strategy and economic dashboard, data governance, ethical Artificial Intelligence, AI, implementation and principles and city data architecture infrastructure and how to monetize the data.

"Following the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to make Dubai one of the world’s first data powered economies, Smart Dubai Data has taken a four-step approach to build an all-encompassing data environment. Our first priority is Value Creation by using the city’s data to develop use cases by applying data science and machine learning techniques to provide actionable information and predictive insights to the city’s leaders and businesses. This is supported by a fair and trusted Data Governance model, robust Data Infrastructure, and a holistic Data Ecosystem which ensures engagement of the private sector as well," said Dr Al Nasser.

The high profile technology conference organised by CIOMajlis in Dubai concluded that the UAE is ahead of others in the region in terms of technology adoption, but called upon businesses to adopt technology to address business challenges.

The conference, attended by more than 200 professionals, discussed vital technology trends under the theme Power of Possibilities – Focus on the Future.

Participating in a panel discussion titled ‘Hype vs Reality of Artificial Intelligence’, Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Smartworld, said AI has the potential to contribute up to 14 percent to the UAE’s GDP, and can contribute up to $182 billion to the GDP by 2035.

"We created the CIOMajlis to be a platform for innovation and knowledge sharing for both; the public and private CIOs in the UAE," he added.

"Technology has emerged as one of the key weapons for countries to lead the world. There should be a combination of a business mind with technology. Businesses can solve a lot of problems through technology. In reality, technology is available to face the future, but the challenge is how to put in place," said Ahmad Almulla, Chairman of CIOMajlis.

"The CIOMajlis conference was aimed at addressing the challenges, by bringing everybody together, the consultants, the end-user, technology provider and the authorities. The participating CIOs could keep abreast of the latest trends in the technology world which will help them being instrumental in adopting best practices in using new technologies for business enablement and digital transformation," said Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Smartworld.

Giving a presentation on ‘Creating a permanent, digitally-enabled environment for Expo 2020 and afterwards’, Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Innovation & Future Technology, Expo 2020, said Dubai is bringing the virtual world and real-world together through technology.

"We are doing everything with passion to make Expo 2020 the best ever and give the participants a feeling that they never experienced before," he added.