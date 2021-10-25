Dubai takes lead with strategy, roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Dubai Future Council on Energy has conducted an in-depth study on how the Emirate of Dubai can achieve carbon neutrality (Net-Zero Emissions) by 2050.

This is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the transformation of Dubai to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. The move also aligns with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and enhances its proactive role in shaping and supporting the future of energy and climate change.

This will be achieved through a clear strategy and roadmap that includes implementing the strategy and using state-of-the-art technologies that account for the required investments and other enablers and model the socio-economic impact and opportunities.

The study was launched to support the Dubai Future Council on Energy, one of Dubai Future Councils that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and enacted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The study was launched in early 2020, with the support of a high-level strategic consulting firm, targeting a wide scope that covers all sectors of the economy and looking at a wide range of measures to reduce potential carbon emissions. The study indicated a practical path to transform Dubai into a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. A roadmap to 2050 has been developed.

The study's findings and impacts were presented and approved by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. All concerned authorities decided to proceed with its implementation in the emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed referred to the challenges posed by climate change and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on 7th October.

Commenting on the study’s results, Sheikh Ahmed said, "We are proud of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Thanks to a detailed and solid roadmap covering all sectors, Dubai is taking a further step to continue its leadership in the field of clean energy, accelerate the pace of transformation. It will enhance the green economy and create job opportunities, and transform Dubai into a centre of excellence in the essential new technologies to achieve zero carbon emissions and reach 100 percent of clean energy by 2050."

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, "The importance of Dubai’s transition to carbon neutrality (Dubai Net Zero Emission Strategy 2050) highlights the importance of enhancing the emirate’s leadership position in facing climate change through the deployment and use of renewable and clean energy technologies, creating investment opportunities in the field of green economy, achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, and moving forward towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030. This initiative and the Dubai Roadmap for Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 are other important steps to be added to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2015."

He added, "Dubai has an ambitious plan for the next thirty years. Programmes and mechanisms have been developed for the next period. They include the sectors of energy, water, transportation, industry, buildings, and waste. The plan also includes all the necessary enablers, regulations and R&D."