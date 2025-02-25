Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has signed a five-year strategic partnership with Dubai Airports, to be the exclusive provider of taxi services at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), reinforcing its position as the leading provider of premium mobility services in Dubai.

The partnership is a testament to the long-standing relationship between DTC and Dubai Airports to service the growing influx of passengers and visitors at Dubai Airports, which welcomed 93 million guests across both airports in 2024, resulting in 6 million limousine and taxi trips in 2024.

Taxi and limousine annual trips from the airports are expected to reach over 8 million by 2029, with revenues projected to reach AED 2.5 billion over the five-year period.

DTC’s long-standing partnership with Dubai Airports began in 1997 when the Company provided taxi services at the airport with a modest fleet of just 100 taxis. Subsequently, DTC has grown into a leading mobility provider, and the number one taxi operator, by market share, in Dubai.

Today, DTC operates a state-of-the-art airport fleet of approximately 900 taxis, including 700 dedicated airport taxis, in addition to specialized pink taxis catering to families, women, and children, as well as accessible vehicles designed to serve People of Determination. The Company’s fleet also features around 500 premium limousines, providing premium transportation services.

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials.

As part of its commitment to innovation and adherence to the highest international standards, the taxi and limousine services at Dubai Airports are equipped with smart dispatch systems and advanced instant booking technologies accessible through user-friendly apps.

These systems allow passengers to easily and quickly book taxis and provide cashless payment options. The vehicles are monitored by DTC’s control centre, ensuring safe, efficient, and timely transportation for all customers.

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of DTC, said, “The agreement demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Dubai Airports, which began in 1997. As the exclusive provider of taxi services at Dubai’s airports for more than two decades, we are committed to showcasing Dubai at its best to all passengers.”

“With a team of well-trained drivers backed by sophisticated technology, DTC is committed to enhancing its operational capacity to align with the rapid growth and development at Dubai Airports, ensuring the continued delivery of world-class transportation services.”, he added

In 2024, DTC doubled its dedicated taxi fleet at Dubai Airports. This expansion aimed to support airport transportation services and boost trip numbers by 30 percent, helping reduce waiting times and improve service speed, while reducing the reliance on having to divert our regular city fleet towards the airport.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Our goal at Dubai Airports is to create an effortless and seamless experience for every guest, from the moment they arrive at our airports to the moment they depart. Reliable, efficient, and well-integrated ground transport is a crucial part of that equation. This partnership with Dubai Taxi Company ensures that guests at DXB and DWC experience world-class mobility solutions from the road to the air, reflecting the speed, convenience, and service excellence we uphold across the entire airport journey.”