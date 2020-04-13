UrduPoint.com
Dubai Taxi Corporation Starts Remote Training Of Taxi Drivers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation, DTC, began remotely training taxi drivers using sophisticated technologies to ensure the continuity of training and the delivery of services par excellence, given the prevailing health conditions.

"DTC has enhanced the remote training system by introducing the Tamkeen (empowerment) system to deliver a variety of training programmes to drivers. Training materials provided include traffic safety guidelines, time and workload management, customer service and educating riders about key internal policies in place," said Dr. Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC.

"Qualified instructors are tasked with delivering training programmes at DTC’s training centre.

Full remotely managed training workshops and discussion panels are held using online audio-visual telecommunication systems engaging more than 45 drivers per day. DTC has high operational readiness to cope with emergencies," he added.

"Introducing an advanced training initiative, such as the remote training of drivers is part of our efforts to support the nationwide call for taking preventive health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. DTC will continue exerting efforts to realise its strategic goals of excellence in operation, the happiness of the people and financial sustainability," Al Ali said in conclusion.

