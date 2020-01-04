Dubai taxi lifts one billion riders in 25 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, revealed that the number of journeys made by Dubai Taxis from the start of operation in 1995 to December 2019 clocked 682 million journeys, lifting more than one billion riders.

He indicated that the taxi fleet recorded an exponential growth from 81 to 5201 vehicles, the number of drivers equally increased from 886 to 11500 drivers, the number of staff jumped from 23 to 1131 employees, and the taxi services escalated from a single service to 13 services during the period 1995-2019.

Al Tayer made these remarks during a recent visit to Dubai Taxi Corporation, DTC, where he met with staff members in the presence of Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency and Head of DTC Supervisory Board; Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC; and several directors of RTA and DTC.

During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed on Artificial Intelligence implementations in improving taxi services. DTC uses AI to strike a balance between supply and demand for the taxi service, analyse trip details, and direct the fleet to demand hotspots. AI is also used to improve safe driving practices through monitoring the conduct of drivers and verifying their compliance with safe driving standards.

Al Tayer also reviewed the latest update of DTC smart app, which covers regular taxis, limo service, electric limo and Amira limo. The app has reduced the average time of dispatching taxis to clients to 6.5 minutes, besides offering an array of taxi services like DTC My Driver, In Safe Hands, Amira, and People of Determination taxi services.

Al Tayer was also briefed on the automation of taxi services at Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport aimed at increasing the number of taxis in operation, streamlining the dispatch of taxis, and slashing the waiting time from 11 to 5 minutes. The project opens new channels for booking taxis at the time of buying a ticket or via screens on aircraft seats, DTC app or smart devices at the airport concourse. For the success of the project, DTC capitalised on AI and Big Data analysis technologies.

Al Tayer inspected the new generation of Toyota hybrid vehicles added to Dubai Taxi fleet, which reduce fuel consumption and carbon emission by as much as 47%. The procurement of these vehicles is part of RTA’s commitment to Green Mobility Strategy aimed at increasing the proportion of electric and hybrid new vehicles purchased or hired annually by government bodies to 10% in 2020.

The step goes in line with Dubai’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 16% in 2021, and RTA’s plan to transform 50% of Dubai Taxi fleet into hybrid vehicles by 2021. Al Tayer also inspected the Tesla Model 3 vehicle, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, Toyota Mirai.

Al Tayer was pleased with the operational results, initiatives and plans of DTC and called for capitalising on AI technologies and smart systems in the taxi sector. He stressed the importance of using technologies in driving up the performance level, boosting the integration of transit systems, and easing the mobility of customers that will add to their happiness.