Dubai Taxis Now Fully Fitted With Security Cameras

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has fitted the entire Dubai Taxi fleet with surveillance cameras to monitor the conduct and compliance of taxi drivers with the ethical and professional standards of their occupation.

According to a statement by the authority, the step also contributes to RTA’s strategic goal 'People Happiness' and the Smart City initiative.

"Security cameras have been installed in 10,684 taxis comprising the entire taxi fleet in Dubai. The move aims to ensure the compliance of taxi drivers with the ethical and professional principles of their business. It also prompts them to stick to exemplary attitudes when dealing with taxi riders," said Khaled Al Awadi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

A camera feed would be examined if violations were detected or reported during taxi rides, which in turn would reduce complaints and remarks by service beneficiaries. The camera system has sensors that automatically activate the camera once the customer steps into the vehicle. The system is in line with RTA’s goal of maximising people’s happiness and Dubai Government’s Smart City initiative.

"The installation of the system started in August 2017 and continued over phases until the entire fleet of Dubai Taxi had been covered. RTA is keen on introducing state-of-the-art facilities for the comfort, security and satisfaction of clients, which ranks high on RTA’s priorities," added Al Awadi.

