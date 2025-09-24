- Home
Dubai Technological And Digital Leaders Majlis Discusses Shaping Future Of AI, Cybersecurity
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Dubai Technological and Digital Leaders Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, explored ways to accelerate digital transformation, advance artificial intelligence applications, and strengthen cybersecurity.
Chaired by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, the Majlis gathered government technology leaders and international experts to reinforce the emirate’s position as a global hub for advanced technology.
Al Mansoori said the forum embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in shaping leadership models that drive sustainable development. He described the Majlis as a strategic platform for envisioning Dubai’s innovation future and advancing AI, digital transformation and cyber readiness.
Speakers reviewed global trends in digital technologies, highlighting potential risks and disruptions, and shared tools to help leaders identify technologies, strengthen resilience and turn challenges into opportunities.
They also showcased Dubai’s efforts to digitise services, enhance AI adoption across key sectors and create an innovation-driven ecosystem for companies and talent.
An interactive workshop with Google Gemini and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence enabled participants to explore AI’s role in reshaping governance and public services. The session provided case studies and practical tools to design impactful solutions and boost Dubai’s digital readiness.
The forum, which brings together 1,000 leaders from government and the private sector, hosted strategic discussions on achieving Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of making Dubai the world’s best city.
