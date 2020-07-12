UrduPoint.com
Dubai Technology Tour To Drive UAE-India Collaboration In Fintech, Healthtech

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collaboration in fintech, healthtech

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced that it is organising the first-ever Dubai Technology Tour, which aims to drive UAE-India collaboration in the areas of fintech and healthtech.

The virtual trade mission, scheduled for the second week of September, will see 15 entrepreneurs representing promising Indian scale-ups connect with relevant UAE stakeholders, including investors, corporates, and peer scale-ups, pitch their businesses and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by Dubai Chamber.

The Dubai Technology Tour, organised in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, will familiarise delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the emirate offers startups and scale-ups specialising in advanced technologies. In addition, the initiative positions Dubai as preferred hub for Indian entrepreneurs who are bringing innovative business concepts to market.

Indian entrepreneurs keen on joining the Dubai Technology Tour will have to register online until 5th August.

The initiative is a continuation of Dubai Startup Hub’s efforts to attract high-potential Indian startups and scale-ups offering cutting-edge solutions that support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy.

These efforts began last year when Dubai Startup Hub organised a roadshow to New Delhi and Bangalore in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, where two Indian startups were selected as part of a competition and awarded office space at Dtec.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region. The hub has been designed to emphasis the value of public and private sector collaboration and embodies the aim of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship as a main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

