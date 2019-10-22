Dubai to harness RO technology to increase water production capacity by 305 MIGD by 2030: DEWA CEO

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) By 2030, Dubai will use Reverse Osmosis, RO, to expand the production capacity of desalinated water by 305 million imperial gallons per day, MIGD, thus increasing the total capacity of desalinated water production to 750 MIGD, compared to the current 470 MIGD, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA.

Al Tayer made this remark during his opening address at the International Desalination Association, IDA, Leaders' Summit on the second day of the IDA World Congress.

The event was hosted under the theme, ''Crossroads to Sustainability'', and will run until 24th October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

''The DEWA conducted a study to improve water production and analysed the economic and technical feasibility of adopting seawater RO technology to produce water using cheap and clean energy in our planned water production expansion. The DEWA adopts a clear strategy to ensure that by 2030, the total energy required to meet the demand for Dubai's desalinated water will be generated 100 percent from clean energy sources using a mix of clean energy and waste heat.

This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water,'' he added.

The summit brought together prominent leaders from the water and energy sectors, who discussed critical long-term sustainable solutions within the desalination and water reuse industry.

"To support the vision of our wise leadership, DEWA has world-class infrastructure, with a capacity of 11,400MW of electricity and 470 MIGD of desalinated water to meet the growing demand in Dubai. We are currently desalinating water through the Combined Cycle Co-Generation, which is efficient and depends on using waste heat created by the production of electricity for water desalination," Al Tayer said.

The summit also witnessed a panel discussion titled, "The Industrial Water–Energy Nexus: Are we on the Right Path?" and "Innovation in the Advanced Water Treatment Market".

It also included sessions under the title "Expanding the Public-Private Partnership Model to New and Existing Markets", "Trends in the EPC Market: Is Competing on Cost vs Quality Sustainable?" and "Bankability of Mega Water Projects: How to Increase the Appetite of Lenders and Financial Development Institutions?"