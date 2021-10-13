Dubai To Host 'Excellence In Oncology Care' Hybrid Conference Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The annual congress Excellence in Oncology Care (EIOC), dedicated to the latest scientific advances and treatment options in Oncology Care, will take place physically from 21st to 22nd October at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai, and virtually on 23rd October.

Held under the theme ‘Strike Out of the Word Cancer’, the annual congress dedicated to Oncology Care aims to bring together leading specialists, surgeons and oncology care experts from the UAE and abroad. These specialists and experts will focus on early detection, treatment and education, and awareness of accurate, up-to-date and comprehensive cancer information among participants.

In the everchanging world of Oncology Care, EIOC is a place where global and regional experts meet for better learnings and take away valuable experiences to their workplace. In addition, EIOC is a platform for 14 sub therapies within Oncology.

Over the three days, the event is expected to attract over 1,500 in-person participation and 3,000+ virtual attendees. It will witness 160 speakers, who will offer their insights on important topics and raise cancer awareness through numerous scientific sessions and dedicated workshops.

Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, EIOC President said, "EIOC 2021 returns as a live and in-person meeting, and we are excited to be hosting our colleagues who will be joining us in Dubai. Renowned experts will be sharing the latest research, data, and peer-reviewed papers that have impacted Oncology Care globally and in the UAE. We hope that everyone who attends the congress will take home key learnings that will elevate the level of Patient Care at their workplace. We welcome you to join us in safe and sunny Dubai for one of the middle East’s biggest multi-disciplinary events in Oncology Care.

"

From his side, Prof. Yasser Farahat, Professor of Urology, said, "The Arab Association of Urology and the Arab school of Urology will be organising a dedicated session on Uro-Oncology at EIOC 2021. We are confident that the session will provide an opportunity for our colleagues to discuss and highlight the best advances in Urothelial, Renal Cancer and Prostate Cancer treatments and procedures. In addition, the session will also feature the latest updates from Arab Association of Urology AAU and Emirates Urological Society Annual Meeting."

EIOC will focus on the latest developments in Oncology Care, featuring high-quality discussions on 12 Oncology subspecialties, including Head and Neck Oncology, Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer, Breast Oncology, Gynae Oncology, Uro Oncology, Imaging, Nutrition, Lung Cancer, Oncology Nursing, Palliative Care, ImmunoOncology and UroOncology to name a few. In addition, two workshops will take place during the event, from which participants will get up to 22 hours of CME credit points.

The 3-day conference programme will include over 79 scientific posters, debates, panel discussions, tumor boards with experts from Asia Pacific, Middle East, US and UK about the latest advances and treatment mechanisms.

EIOC 2021 is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding with the support of Arab Association of Urology, Dubai Health Authority, Arab School of Urology, Emirates Oncology Nursing Society, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, International Society of Nurses in Cancer Care, Society of Medical Oncology Pakistan, Korean Breast Cancer Society, and Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Disorder Society, Lebanese Society of Medical Oncology, Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology, and Tata Memorial Hospital.