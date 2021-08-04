Dubai to host 12th World Chambers Congress in November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) More than 1,200 international delegates will gather in Dubai from 23-25 November 2021 for the 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC).

A flagship event of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the institutional representative of over 45 million companies, and its World Chambers Federation (WCF), the 2021 edition of the World Chambers Congress is co-organised with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber). The three-day event takes place under the theme "Generation Next: Chambers 4.0", and will examine the role of chambers in reviving global trade and provide a deeper understanding of how technology is empowering today’s leaders to pioneer beyond traditional boundaries.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber and ICC WCF Chair, said, "This World Chambers Congress comes at a time when the world is emerging from an unprecedented global situation – one that is presenting new and significant opportunities for business in what is anticipated to be a new paradigm of commerce and trade.

"I am confident that the 12th World Chambers Congress will be an eye-opening and enriching experience for everyone involved. It is crucial that chambers look to the future to not only add value to their members and business communities but help them achieve sustainable growth and enhance their competitiveness."

The high-level event will convene chamber leaders, their member companies and business representatives from around the world to connect, collaborate and discuss new challenges and opportunities emerging in the COVID-19 era.

The 12WCC also aims to enable the transformation of chambers of commerce, industry and their services to meet the changing needs of their respective members.

Placing a key focus on innovation, the Congress will examine how chambers are rethinking their priorities, creating new solutions to address existing challenges, removing trade barriers and driving global prosperity. Other topics slated for discussion include digital disruption and re-imagining the future of chambers. The Congress will also feature a variety of business-related activities, including business matching meetings, investment and trade opportunities in Dubai, site visits to free trade zones in the United Arab Emirates, Expo 2020 Dubai tours and its showcasing area.

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to be a key feature of the 12WCC experience as chamber representatives will gain access to the much-anticipated mega event, allowing them to leverage the Expo 2020 Dubai platform, expand their reach and explore cross-border collaboration opportunities.

Another main attraction of the Congress is the World Chambers Competition - the only award programme of its kind to recognise innovative projects undertaken by chambers. The Competition serves to showcase chamber innovation and inspire pioneering chamber solutions that positively impact business communities worldwide. This year’s Competition categories are Best Resilience Project, Best Digital Project, Best Climate Action Project and Best Unconventional Project.