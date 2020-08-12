Dubai to host 1st Healthcare Future Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Dubai will host virtually the 1st edition of Healthcare Future Summit, a conference dedicated to all medical professionals, ministries of health, government authorities, and academia.

Running under the theme "Bringing Healthcare Communities Together", the summit will be taking place from 6th-8th of December, 2020, focusing on the increased demand and the significant social expectations in healthcare delivery due to the global pandemic that is threatening the whole world today.

The event is built on the foundation of eight main pillars: patient safety, future of healthcare, innovation & technology, healthcare finance, big data, pharma in healthcare and wellness & medical tourism.

Around 500 participants are expected to attend the conference that will be hosting more than 45 reputed regional and international speakers.

Speaking about the key highlights of the healthcare summit, Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulation, DHCR, & Head of the Scientific Committee of Healthcare Future Summit mentioned, "We are bringing healthcare communities together to deliver the best care to our patients.

We aim to position healthcare at the lead of the global industry by introducing innovative regulations and providing platforms to share the best practices and to assess demands. Being one of the healthcare regulators in the region, we have a deep sense of responsibility to serve the people and look into the future by elevating the healthcare standards."

He added, "In line with Dubai Plan 2021, we share a unifying voice and continue to work closely with various authorities to help and execute a strong regulatory framework, which will build a more reliable healthcare industry in order to safeguard citizens, residents and visitors in the country. The well-founded infrastructure and the overwhelming government support make the UAE more equipped to compete with international standards and achieve high satisfaction in care delivery."

Commenting on hosting this summit, Anas Al Madani, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding said, "I am looking forward to the Healthcare Future Summit to discuss with experts the future of the healthcare system in the post-coronavirus phase, which has a crucial impact on every aspect of our lives."