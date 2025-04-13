Dubai to host 27th WETEX in September

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. WETEX, a major global sustainability event, is the largest in the region across the energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX, highlighted that the ongoing support of the wise leadership has, for over a quarter of a century since WETEX’s inception, enabled it to become a global pioneering event for enhancing efforts to accelerate the energy transition and net-zero.

“WETEX promotes the UAE's pioneering position in the middle East and North Africa in adopting renewable energy technologies to meet energy demand. The event also supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for the green economy and sustainable development.

Every year, the exhibition brings together thousands of companies from the government and private sectors around the world, along with thousands of local and international government representatives, decision-makers, professionals, researchers, experts and specialists to exchange experiences and knowledge on the latest technologies and innovations in global trends and areas that contribute to a more sustainable, prosperous and safe future for all,” said Al Tayer.

Last year, WETEX attracted 50,598 visitors from around the world, and witnessed the participation of 2,800 exhibitors from 65 countries. The exhibition hosted 21 international pavilions from across the world. Companies highlighted their latest technologies in energy, water, clean and renewable energy, digital transformation, cyber security, networks and information system security, smart and sustainable cities, smart grids, green mobility, health and safety at home and in the workplace, and sustainability in the oil and gas sector, among other key sectors.

WETEX showcased the Green Mobility Zone, the Future Energy Landscape Forum to highlight sustainability in the oil and gas sector, the Health and Safety Hub, and a Leadership Roundtable that featured prominent leaders and specialised C-level executives. The exhibition also featured a series of workshops and panel discussions that focused on the facilities Dubai offers to companies looking to establish new offices or branches in the Emirate.

During the 26th WETEX, more than 130 specialised sessions and panel discussions were held, featuring leading experts and specialists from around the world. These sessions highlighted innovation, sustainability, clean energy, electric vehicles, water treatment and waste management, green mobility and climate strategies, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, digital integration in energy, decarbonisation, climate finance, digital transformation, smart cities and emerging technologies.

