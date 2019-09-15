UrduPoint.com
Dubai To Host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference In September

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The second edition of Dubai Marine Insurance Conference, DMIC, focusing on offshore energy as an integral part of the UAE’s Maritime Week will be held on the 24th September in Dubai.

The inaugural edition of DMIC was launched in November 2018 and hosted by the Dubai Maritime City Authority and supported by the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre. Bringing together 52 speakers and 440 attendees from various sectors of the maritime industry where the industry experts discussed key issues affecting marine insurance procedures and the state of the worldwide marine insurance market.

The first of its kind platform in the middle East will gather maritime experts and marine insurance professionals to discuss, understand and maximise the outcomes of the current trends as well as the potential future state of the industry.

With the theme ‘Manage Your Risk’, the second edition of DMIC’s sessions and panel discussions will be elaborating on risk management in addition to sharing new researches and exploring potential solutions to tackle some of the most critical issues facing the oil and gas industry in the Middle East such as prices volatility, environmental issues, changing market regulations, development of new usages, emerging processes and insurance policy.

Affirming confidence in the value of this conference, Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary-General of Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC, said, "EMAC will continue to show support for the maritime and offshore energy sectors by participating at key industry events like DMIC.

Especially that this year’s agenda highlights the risks impeding the maritime industry and we look forward to contemplating on how organizations can work together to support the energy and maritime economies".

For his part, Mohamad Al Ghoul, CEO of Maritime Sky, the organisers of DMIC, stated, "The continued commitment to growing the UAE maritime industry has seen simultaneous significant growth of the UAE’s insurance market. That’s why Maritime Sky organises DMIC to encourage open discussions and debate about multiple industry-related matters, and we support platforms that facilitate the development of better risk management approaches, especially where stakes are as high as in the offshore energy market".

"Marine Insurance protects US$35 trillion in international import and exports annually and the UAE is among the top 20 countries in the world in container handling. With this economic importance in mind, this year’s conference will lead way to further development and advancement within the industry that could create a positive way forward for the sectors contributing to it," Al Ghoul added.

