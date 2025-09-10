Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential construction and urban development event in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), returns to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 46th edition, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Municipality and Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from 24th – 27th November, the event will bring together more than 2,800 exhibitors, serving as the global meeting point for over 85,000 construction professionals across the construction and urban development value chain, from planning to construction, operations and beyond.

Adding to the momentum, the Middle East and Africa alone account for $7 trillion in pre-construction projects, driven by national visions and large-scale urban development programmes. The region continues to draw global attention, having cemented its position as one of the most opportunity-rich markets in the world, further bolstered by the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision as well as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which are injecting scale and urgency into the sector’s momentum.

“The global construction sector is at a tipping point,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, Construction at dmg events. “The scale of urban development underway in the MEASA region is historic, but the pressure to deliver is just as significant. In this context of rapid development and expanding opportunity, Big 5 Global provides direct access to active projects, key stakeholders and current industry insights, enabling the construction and urban development sector to navigate complexity with clarity.”

In 2025, Big 5 Global will feature nine focused events, each reflecting key shifts in the construction sector.

This edition will welcome companies and brands from more than 20 country pavilions, including Germany, Italy, China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the UK.