Dubai to host 5th Middle East dermatology conference 'MEIDAM 2020'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) Dubai will host the 5th middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition "MEIDAM 2020", under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai Health Authority.

The event will be held at the InterContinental Hotel – Dubai Festival City, on 10th and 11th December, 2020, in the presence of representatives of the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, as a part of the Give-Back Programme (Atta) launched by MEIDAM Conference to instil a culture of giving back to the community among dermatologists as well as Heads of Arab and International Societies.

Nearly 800 physicians and specialists are expected to attend the conference and the exhibition in-person over the two days, in addition to some 3000 participants attending the event digitally from across different continents.

Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, Specialist - Dermatology, Founder and President of MEIDAM Conference, and Vice President of Emirates Dermatology Society, admits that the 5th MEIDAM edition will be held in the light of great medical, organisational and financial challenges for the medical and health sector worldwide, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that all governmental precautions and guidelines for hosting conferences and academic events, as recommended by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Government of Dubai, shall be met. A private PCR examination clinic will be available at the Conference venue, where the result shall be available within hours of swab collection to ensure the safety of all guests and lecturers and facilitate their respective requirements whilst returning to their communities.

Besides, Dr. Al Nuaimi stated that the conference will witness the presentation of many scientific research papers regarding the pandemic, its relationship to diseases and skin signals thereof. In addition, papers will also be presented on the medical and aesthetic treatments and drugs, as well as new treatment methods such as biological treatment for acute chronic eczema, alopeci etc. Many of the latest laser devices will also be presented at the conference.

Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed out that international companies are now considering the Dubai market as a starting-point to global markets due to the strategic location of the Emirate that connects the East and the West, especially that the market has grown annually from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.