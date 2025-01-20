Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Dubai to host 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Day-to-day care, rehabilitation, and inclusion for People of Determination, whose global population stands at 1.3 billion and is projected to reach two billion by 2050, are set to improve further this year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) attributes this increase to factors such as ageing, diseases, wars, and illiteracy.

In the middle East, home to over 50 million People of Determination, ongoing efforts aim to enhance their independence and quality of life through advanced technologies and innovative rehabilitation initiatives.

The AccessAbilities Expo, held annually in Dubai, supports their empowerment by addressing their needs and aligning with the UAE’s vision of ensuring dignity and quality of life for all members of the community.

The UAE, with its dynamic economy, aspires to lead globally in empowering People of Determination through the collaborative efforts of government entities and private sector initiatives offering exceptional services for individuals with disabilities, including international visitors.

The 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo will take place from 6th to 8th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), covering 12,000 square meters in Halls 6, 7, and 8. This year’s event will feature approximately 270 international exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centres from 50 countries and is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors from more than 70 nations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of the Expo, stated, “Driven by our leadership’s vision to make Dubai and the UAE the most inclusive and empowering destination for People of Determination, I am pleased to announce the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo.

He added, “The 6th edition in 2024 was a remarkable success, with over 250 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and participation from diplomatic representatives, ministries, and government departments from nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and India. Participants collaborated to exchange ideas and explore advanced technologies for People of Determination.”

Sheikh Ahmed noted that the Expo addressed critical issues, such as the rise in autism rates, highlighting the importance of inclusive education, accessible tourism, and advancements in rehabilitation technologies. “Hosting this unique event reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for assistive technologies and its commitment to ensuring no one is left behind,” he said.

Organised by Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management, the Expo will feature cutting-edge products, including several technologies debuting in the Middle East, to empower People of Determination.

The event will showcase over 4,500 advanced technologies designed to support individuals with mobility, visual, auditory, and intellectual disabilities, as well as those with autism spectrum disorder. These innovations are vital for empowering People of Determination, who represent 10-15 percent of the population in every country.

