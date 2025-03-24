Open Menu

Dubai To Host 8th International Conference On Education Quality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Dubai will host the eighth edition of the International Conference on Education Quality as part of AI Week, organised by the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai).

Held under the theme, "AI Innovations: Future Insights in Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Education Quality," the conference will take place from 22nd to 24th April.

The event is expected to host 400 participants, including AI leaders, educational researchers, professionals, and students eager to present specialised research or take part in discussions and workshops.

The scientific committee has received over 200 research papers from local and international researchers and university students.

The conference will feature specialised workshops, research presentations, and panel discussions, with distinguished speakers from governmental and educational institutions alongside global companies such as microsoft, Dell, and Google.

Key discussions will focus on ways to enhance education quality through AI-driven solutions and strengthen the role of public institutions through advanced technological innovations. Several panel discussions and roundtables will address the latest developments in AI.

The event underscores GDRFA-Dubai’s commitment to fostering research and innovation in technology, advancing government services, and driving a transformational shift in education and quality of life.

Related Topics

Google Technology Education Dubai April Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

5 minutes ago
 Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

26 minutes ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

35 minutes ago
 Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

40 minutes ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

50 minutes ago
 DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 ..

DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate

50 minutes ago
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile

2 hours ago
 Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern r ..

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East