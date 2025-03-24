Dubai To Host 8th International Conference On Education Quality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Dubai will host the eighth edition of the International Conference on Education Quality as part of AI Week, organised by the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai).
Held under the theme, "AI Innovations: Future Insights in Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Education Quality," the conference will take place from 22nd to 24th April.
The event is expected to host 400 participants, including AI leaders, educational researchers, professionals, and students eager to present specialised research or take part in discussions and workshops.
The scientific committee has received over 200 research papers from local and international researchers and university students.
The conference will feature specialised workshops, research presentations, and panel discussions, with distinguished speakers from governmental and educational institutions alongside global companies such as microsoft, Dell, and Google.
Key discussions will focus on ways to enhance education quality through AI-driven solutions and strengthen the role of public institutions through advanced technological innovations. Several panel discussions and roundtables will address the latest developments in AI.
The event underscores GDRFA-Dubai’s commitment to fostering research and innovation in technology, advancing government services, and driving a transformational shift in education and quality of life.
