Dubai To Host ArabPlast 2021 In Mid-November

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The GCC’s petrochemicals, plastics and rubber producers will discuss innovation strategies at ArabPlast 2021, which will take place from 15th to 18th November at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the participation of 6 international pavilions namely Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, and India.

The show will attract over 200 exhibitors from 30 global countries, 4 of them are participating for the very first time in the UAE.

The 15th edition of ArabPlast will be live and in-person, said Nadhal Mohamed, Assistant General Manager, Al Fajer Information & Services, Dubai, organisers of ArabPlast 2021.

"It is a golden opportunity for the manufacturers to capitalise and enhance their business prospects," he added.

"ArabPlast will create the much needed impact as being the first global exhibition for petrochemicals, plastics, packaging and rubber post the pandemic to contribute towards the restoration of the industry.

"

Petrochemicals are important for any industry and 95 percent of all manufactured goods such as electronics, furniture, appliances, textiles and many more are based on petrochemicals, making it an important economic driver.

"The incredible steps taken by the UAE government to ensure a safe environment post the pandemic has helped organisers like us to restart the exhibition industry and invite international participants," said Rasheed Mbayed, Exhibition Manager.

"We are looking forward to network, meet our customers and showcase our solutions that will help promote a sustainable future," Talal Al Awfi, OQ Group CEO, noted.

