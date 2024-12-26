Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre will host the 17th edition of the ArabPlast international trade fair for plastics, recycling, petrochemicals, packaging and rubber industry from 7th to 9th January 2025.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and will feature more than 750 exhibitors from 35 countries, with pavilions representing over 12 nations.

The event will showcase a variety of products, technologies and solutions that shape the future of the plastics, recycling, petrochemicals, packaging and rubber sectors in the region.

Nadhal Mohamed Kadar, Exhibition Director of ArabPlast, said, "The middle East, especially the GCC, plays a pivotal role in the global plastics and petrochemicals industry due to its abundant natural resources, with Dubai serving as the gateway to these thriving markets.

"

He added that hosting ArabPlast in Dubai highlights the region's stature as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation, reinforcing its position at the forefront of industrial progress.

Kadar noted that the petrochemical sector significantly contributes to the GCC's GDP, with combined revenues exceeding US$100 billion.

Sadiq Al Lawati, Polymer Marketing Managing Director at OQ, from the Sultanate of Oman, Principal Sponsor of ArabPlast 2025, said that the event has showcased the latest solutions within the region and has supported the event since 2019.

Plastics, renowned for their versatility and exceptional properties, are indispensable across industries, including construction, food and beverage, aviation, automotive, healthcare, and sports, and as the world moves focus towards a sustainable economy, ArabPlast 2025 plays a pivotal role in propelling the concept of recycling.