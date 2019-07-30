Dubai to host AVSEC Global 2019 in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Emirates Group Security, part of the Emirates Group, is organising the fourth edition of AVSEC Global 2019 from 22nd to 24th September at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai.

Thirty presentations on topics ranging from chemical and cyber warfare, drones and detection, to terrorism and trafficking, stowaways and smuggling will feature during the three-day event which will also host eight workshops tackling subjects from brain hacks and security at mass gatherings to behavioural analysis and preparing for a crisis.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, is scheduled to open the event and the first keynote address will be delivered by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, according to the organisers.

Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Group Security said, "It’s encouraging to see AVSEC’s global appeal grow with every edition – it goes to show the stature and success of the event.

It’s become a key platform to share, discuss and ideate around the most topical issues and challenges facing aviation security and our communities today."

"In this increasingly complex digital world, security touches every facet of our professional and personal lives and should be treated as everybody’s responsibility. This is why we’ve speakers and delegates drawn from a broad spectrum of industries, expertise and roles, as well as founders, governments, regulators, airlines and airport operators," he added.

Delegates and top-notch speakers headlining the event are drawn from the global security industry. Speakers partaking in the event include neuroscientists, behavioural strategists, influencers, leaders, founders and directors in the security industry.