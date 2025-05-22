Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, Regional Office-Asia has confirmed that Dubai will host the highly anticipated Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia) 2025.

This marks the second successive time that Dubai will play host to the highest club competition in the continent after a successful staging of the tournament's inaugural edition last year.

Scheduled to take place on from 7th to 13th June, the BCL Asia 2025 Group Phase is set to be played at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum sports Hall, the same venue in which the 2024 competitions were held.

The Final Phase will then be held at the state-of-the-art Coca-Cola Arena.

