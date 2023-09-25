Dubai to host Excellence in Oncology Care 6th-8th October

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) Dubai is gearing up to host Excellence in Oncology Care - EIOC 2023, which is set to take place from 6th to 8th October at the Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City.

The upcoming conference and exhibition promise to be a remarkable gathering that will unite the finest multidisciplinary specialists in the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of cancer.

There are an estimated 20 million new cases of cancer a year and projected to increase by 60 percent over the next two decades, further straining health systems and communities. EIOC is strategically positioned to serve as a forum to tackle this growing concern through the participation of 28 specialised organisations, over 200 expert speakers, and an enticing lineup of 10 scientific sessions to share knowledge and commit to better collaborative efforts.

As the dynamic field of oncology continues to evolve, EIOC stands as the platform where healthcare providers can access, collaborate, and educate to deliver enhanced patient care. EIOC 2023 will present global experts who will conduct dedicated sessions, delving into the most current and difficult subjects, including Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Immuno Oncology, GI Oncology, Molecular Tumors, and many more.

Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, EIOC Conference President, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "As we gather for EIOC 2023, we reflect on the cancer landscape in the UAE, where the government has been diligently implementing a series of proactive strategies and initiatives aimed at reducing the incidence of cancer.

We are making significant progress in the fight against cancer.”

She continued, “EIOC isn't just a conference; it's a dynamic platform for healthcare professionals to collaborate and share knowledge. Together, we empower better care and support for our patients while combating mutual challenges.”

An exciting addition to EIOC 2023 is the 'Young Leaders in Oncology' initiative. This platform is aimed to provide young leaders in the field of oncology with the opportunity to showcase their research and studies. scheduled for Day 1 of the conference, it features an abstract-based session that has already garnered an overwhelming response, with submissions from 13 countries. This initiative promises to be a launchpad for future innovations.

EIOC 2023 is also set to host a diverse range of sessions, educational workshops, and interactive discussions led by international experts, ensuring attendees gain a deep understanding of the latest advancements in Oncology Care. Through this event, participants will have the chance to network with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and discover innovative treatment approaches.

EIOC 2023 is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, with the support of several esteemed institutions and associations that include the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Economy and Tourism and held in collaboration with the Arab Association of Urology (AAU), the Arab school of Urology (ASU), International Federation of Head & Neck Oncologic Societies (IFHNOS).