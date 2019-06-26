UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai To Host First 'Accessible Tourism' Summit

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Dubai to host first 'Accessible Tourism' summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Dubai will host the inaugural 'Accessible Tourism International Summit' on 5th-6th November at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The summit is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The first edition of the summit is themed, 'Making All Cities Friendly for Tourists with Disabilities', and aims to highlight the challenges faced by about one billion people with disabilities during their travel as tourists to cities around the world.

The summit, supported by the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing as Destination, will see discussions on the necessity to strengthen legislation, laws, infrastructure, and services catering to the needs of tourists with disabilities and their aspirations to explore the world with ease.

It represents an additional initiative with which the UAE is moving forward on its course to become among the best in the world in providing persons with disabilities with the services and facilities required to empower and provide opportunities for self-dependence, to serve their communities, and explore diverse their capacities.

"The UAE has done a great deal on its course to achieve its vision of becoming a friendly country for people with disabilities. This summit falls within this framework and aims to share insights, experiences and best practices and translate these into a concrete practice bound to enable over one billion people to reach their destination with ease," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed.

The summit, he said, aims to highlight the needs of this segment during their travel and commuting from one place to another. Sheikh Ahmed continued, "Therefore, it seeks to respond to these needs by making the places and facilities used or visited by tourists, including hotels, resorts, airports, transport and communication means, shopping malls, beaches, parks and museums accessible and friendly to the requirements of people with disabilities."

The initiative comes as the World Health Organisation, WHO, estimates that the number of people needing assistive devices ranging from wheelchairs to communication technologies will double to two billion by 2050.

According to AccessAbilities Expo, a whopping 50 million persons with disabilities in the middle East are looking to visit cities and tourist destinations that provide appropriate services to them as per their needs.

The Emirate of Dubai is currently undertaking many projects and initiatives to achieve its vision of becoming a friendly city for persons with disabilities by 2020. Involving all concerned entities within the emirate, it seeks to attain this goal by implementing relevant laws and regulations in place and adapting smart solutions to provide the best services for individuals with special needs, especially with Dubai's objective to attract 25 million tourists in 2025.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit Middle East November 2020 Commerce All From Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub roadshow attracts over 200 promi ..

16 minutes ago

ERC continues campaign to combat eye diseases in M ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Agenda of Putin-Trump Meeting on Sidel ..

25 minutes ago

Three held for killing minor in Multan

25 minutes ago

Naked rider, topless row as temperatures soar in G ..

25 minutes ago

Spanish, British, Australian investors meet Minera ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.