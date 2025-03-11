Open Menu

Dubai To Host First-ever International Sports & Entertainment Free Zone Cluster

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Dubai to host first-ever International Sports & Entertainment Free Zone cluster

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Dubai World Trade Centre has announced the launch of the International Sports & Entertainment Free Zone, the UAE’s first dedicated sports and entertainment business cluster within the Free Zone environment.

In a statement, DWTC explained that the zone will serve as an industry-focused business hub facilitating licensing for distinct sports and entertainment business activities, fostering a unique collaborative ecosystem to support and accelerate the industry’s growth.

The Zone will provide a unified platform for licensing businesses across established sectors, such as sports management and marketing, event management, talent representation and media and broadcasting, while also supporting growth in emerging areas like e-sports, AI-driven sports tech, fan tokens.

The Zone will be home to a diverse range of industry players including global brands, sports leagues and franchises, rights owners and investors, sports and talent agencies, artists, sports and media personalities, social media influencers and creative industries professionals.

Related Topics

World Sports Business Social Media UAE Dubai Hub Media Event Industry

