Dubai to host first-ever MENA Climate Week 2020

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, Secretariat has selected Dubai to host the inaugural MENA Climate Week 2020.

The first of its kind climate event to be held in the region will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The announcement came during a press conference for the Regional Climate Weeks, which took place on the sidelines of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25, taking place in Madrid, Spain until 13th December 2019.

The UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi participated in the press conference, alongside of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation, WGEO. Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted in his speech the importance of hosting the event and the UAE's relentless efforts in addressing climate change.

The press conference was attended by Majed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain; Fahad Al Hammadi, acting assistant undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment; Ovais Sarmad Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary; Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, WGEO board Member, and Abdul Rahim Sultan, Director-General of WGEO.

Al Tayer congratulated the UAE leadership on Dubai's selection as host of the MENA Climat Week 2020.

"The UNFCCC-WGEO Regional Collaboration Centre’s Steering Committee will be organising the MENA Climate Week 2020 in Dubai next year during Expo 2020 Dubai, with more than 10,000 participants.

WGEO is delighted to be among the co-partners of the Regional Climate Weeks, which will be organising the first MENA Climate Week in the second half of 2020, as part of our collaboration with the UNFCCC," Al Tayer explained.

"This important event," he added, "aims to foster and speed up the shift towards a new model of sustainable growth and highlight the importance of simultaneously addressing climate change and meeting global development challenges."

Al Tayer continued, "WGEO is always keen to support such initiatives and we will be providing the highest level of support for MENA Climate Week 2020. This event is an important platform for various nations in the region to participate, as countries, next year would be reviewing their efforts and achievements in their national climate action plans to support the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030."

"With Dubai’s long-standing experience in hosting regional and global events and its firm commitment to promote green economy, we are confident that participants will have the ideal platform to take part in the MENA Climate Week 2020 and highlight the successes as well as the key efforts that still need to be addressed to mitigate and adapt to climate change. We look forward to meeting you all in the UAE in 2020 at this event," Al Tayer added.

The WGEO Chairman also held a meeting with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa to discuss key areas of cooperation and exchanged best practices and global experiences in green economy and addressing climate change.