Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The organising committee of GOTECH 2025 unveiled the official agenda for the seventh edition of the technology conference at a press conference in Dubai. The event will take place from 21st to 23rd April 2025, under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai.

GOTECH, one of the leading conferences in the oil and gas sector, will be held under the theme "Towards a Digital and Sustainable Future of Energy." The event will bring together global leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss emerging trends and challenges shaping the energy landscape.

Organised in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and Dragon Oil, the conference will serve as a key platform for dialogue on technological advancement and sustainability in the energy sector.

The Honorary President of the Organising Committee, Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, fully owned by the Government of Dubai, said,

"The patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum of this event emphasises the importance of supporting digital transformation and innovation in the energy sector, as well as artificial intelligence applications. It also strengthens Dubai's position as a global hub for knowledge and technology in this field.

"While we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dragon Oil's establishment, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment for the energy sector. GOTECH 2025 provides an exceptional platform to exchange ideas and innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in both digital transformation and sustainability," Al Jarwan added.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the vision of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Dragon Oil Chairman, and his continuous support for sustainable and digital transformation efforts.

Michelle Boyd, General Manager of Events at the Society of Petroleum Engineers, stated, "The energy sector is undergoing unprecedented transformations, and it's essential to address both the technical and human aspects. GOTECH 2025 provides a unique opportunity for sector leaders and innovators to discuss the intersection of technology, sustainability, and talent development. This event will provide invaluable insights into how innovation can drive a cleaner, more sustainable energy future."

The agenda includes discussions on topics such as Panel 1: Harnessing the Power of Digital Transformation; Panel 2: Talent and Skills Development in the New Energy Landscape; Panel 3: Accelerating the Energy Transition: A Deep Dive into Low-Carbon Technologies; Panel 4: Maximising Recovery from Mature Assets: Innovative Strategies and Technologies; and Panel 5: Fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Energy Sector.

The conference will also feature specialised technical sessions, including enhancing mature field production using analytics and machine learning, digital transformation in the oil and gas industry, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and advanced drilling and production technologies.

The event will also include workshops, including one focusing on offshore operations excellence through technology, innovation, and sustainability.

Additionally, a dedicated university platform will give students opportunities to interact with industry leaders, speakers, and exhibitors, while showcasing their projects and research on energy, innovation, and digital technologies.

The accompanying technology exhibition will showcase products and solutions from over 48 exhibitors transforming the energy sector, offering attendees a chance to engage with innovators and explore how digital transformation and sustainability are shaping the future of energy.