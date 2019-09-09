UrduPoint.com
Dubai To Host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

Mon 09th September 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Dubai will host the prestigious International Council of Marine Industry Associations, ICOMIA, World Marina Conference 2020 in autumn, bringing the international event to the middle East for the very first time.

By winning the bid, the UAE Marine community has reaffirmed the country’s position as the most vibrant market for the marinas industry in the Middle East, with 35 marinas across the country, of which 15 dot Dubai’s coastlines and waterfronts.

As the host city for Expo 2020, Dubai, the acknowledged marine capital of the region, is well-positioned to attract the world’s leisure sailing and yachting enthusiasts in the run-up to the global event, which is due to open its doors in 13 months.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region, which operates Mina Rashid, the home of P&O Marinas, welcomed the successful bid for the prestigious ICOMIA event as a recognition of the growing importance of the marina and yacht industry to the UAE and Dubai.

The ICOMIA World Marinas Conference, a three-day programme, is set to showcase the latest in marina product development and technology.

It will undoubtedly connect the East to the West and the North to the South, allowing the region’s upcoming marina industry to share expertise, innovation and technology with developed and traditional yachting markets.

Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO of P&O Marinas and Chairman of Raseina, Dubai Maritime City Authority’s platform linking Dubai’s marinas, said, "This is a very proud moment for P&O Marinas along with all the marinas in the UAE for receiving the honour to host the ICOMIA World Marinas Conference. This is the perfect opportunity for the UAE Marine Association, which is currently under formation, and will set the tone for future endeavours."

He added, "By bringing the world’s recreational boat industry leaders and companies together in Dubai, this will immensely benefit the UAE’s domestic marine sector, which was valued at US$1.3 to $1.5 billion last year. As the highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai is due to start next year, this will prove to be an excellent attraction for leisure yacht enthusiasts from around the world. We want to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to ICOMIA for accepting the UAE’s bid to host this prestigious event."

