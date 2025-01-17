Dubai to host ‘Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ on February 10

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The second edition of Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition 2025 set to open its doors on 10th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The 3-day event organised by MAICO Enterprises Inc., a leading Japanese trade organisation, aims to strengthen bilateral trade ties between the UAE and Japan, fostering economic growth, innovation, and cultural exchange.

With an anticipated attendance of over 30,000 trade and public visitors, the show is poised to be the largest Japanese business matching show in the middle East.

This premier B2B event serves as a pivotal platform to enhance business partnerships between Japan, the UAE and the GCC countries.

The Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition offers participants an exceptional opportunity to explore business ventures, connect with key players, industry leaders, buyers, and decision-makers, engage in cross-cultural exchanges to strengthen ties between Japan and the UAE.

Mai Sakaue, CEO of MAICO Enterprises and Chairperson of the Executive Committee for the Japan Trade Exhibition in Dubai 2025, said, “The widespread success of the first edition of the exhibition, held in January 2024 and primarily featuring exhibitors from Kyoto Prefecture, has driven us to expand participation in the second edition in 2025 to include a broader range of exhibitors from across Japan.

We are eagerly looking forward to making the second edition of the exhibition a unique opportunity for diverse Japanese industries and innovations, not only to establish business connections with UAE’ companies but also as a platform to celebrate Japan’s industrial and cultural diversity.”

Rina Fujihashi, Organising Committee Member, said, “Our first edition saw 95 exhibitors and attracted approximately 12,000 visitors. For 2025, we will host 100 exhibitors and welcome up to 30,000 visitors, including business leaders and general attendees interested in Japan’s heritage, innovations, and opportunities.”