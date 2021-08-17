Dubai to host Light Middle East 2021 from 28-30 September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The Dubai World Trade Centre is preparing to host the 15th edition of Light middle East from 28th to 30th September 2021.

The grand event will see exhibitors from 23 countries shine the spotlight on how they’ve pivoted towards growing market opportunities over the last 12 to 18 months.

Local stalwarts including Abensal, Cinmar, Creation Gulf, and Scientechnic, will rub shoulders with the likes of global brands such as Centrsvet, Ledvance, Perdix, Lumenova and Intiled, with all eager to reconnect and re-establish business links in one of the world’s most exciting architectural lighting design and building technology markets.

The event will also feature the three-day THINKLIGHT conference, which will address the latest trends, technologies, and opportunities in architectural lighting design in a post-pandemic world.

Light Middle East 2021 will take place with thorough health and safety measures in accordance with official government, local authority guidelines, and the Dubai World Trade Centre venue.