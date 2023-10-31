Open Menu

Dubai To Host Medlab Middle East In February 2024

Published October 31, 2023

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Dubai will host leading researchers in NextGen medicine at the 2024 edition of Medlab middle East, the region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition.

In collaboration with Express Med Diagnostics and Research, Medlab Middle East will host a new zone and conference dedicated to NextGen medicine, when the event takes place from 5th to 8th February.

A cutting-edge field of healthcare, NextGen medicine uses genome sequencing to create targeted healthcare strategies for specific populations and individuals across a range of diseases and rare conditions.

Medlab Middle East is expected to welcome more than 30,000 visitors and 900 exhibitors, with representation from 180 countries. Tracks at the event include Laboratory Management, Haematology, Quality Management, Clinical Microbiology, Histopathology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Genomic Interpretation, Future of the Lab, Immunology, Blood Transfusion Medicine, and Sustainability in the Lab.

The NextGen zone at Medlab Middle East is a unique platform in the region that will bring together a diverse group of experts and professionals to discuss the latest advancements in NextGen medicine.

The conference will attract lab technicians, genetics scientists, medical oncologists, pathologists, surgeons, and representatives from pharmaceutical companies, who will engage in productive discussions about recent developments in the field. The exchange of ideas will pave the way for progress in NextGen medicine.

