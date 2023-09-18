Dubai to host MEIDAM on 22nd September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Dubai is set to host the middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition.

This conference, which aims to showcase the latest innovations in the industry, will run from 22nd to 24th September at Dubai World Trade Centre. It will gather 3,000 professionals and experts from 47 countries, making it the largest medical gathering of its kind in the region.

Representatives from over 40 international and governmental medical associations are set to participate, including the American academy of Dermatology, the European Academy of Dermatology, the International Society of Dermatology, and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists.

“The conference serves as a hub for the latest scientific advancements and state-of-the-art technologies,” Dr.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, president of the conference, said.

He added, “It provides a vital platform for emerging Middle Eastern doctors to engage with global researchers, scientists, and practitioners. MEIDAM 2023 encourages the broadening of horizons and fuels global dialogue on dermatology and cosmetic medicine.”

The conference will include 47 seminars and specialized workshops on key topics in dermatology and cosmetic medicine.

Around 207 peer-reviewed research papers on recent studies and pressing issues in the field will be presented across six parallel academic programs.

In addition, an exhibition featuring 109 companies and global brands will run alongside the conference, showcasing innovative scientific achievements in dermatology, cosmetics, and anti-aging.