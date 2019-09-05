Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 4th September 2019 (WAM) - International and local experts will discuss the latest scientific advances in the field of infertility diagnosis and treatment during the 2nd HealthPlus middle East Fertility Conference that will be hosted in Dubai on 20 and 21 September 2019 at the Sofitel Hotel.

Organised by HealthPlus Fertility Centers, part of United Eastern Medical Services,UEMedical, the conference is expected to attract over 300 fertility experts including IVF specialists, obstetricians & gynecologists, IVF laboratory technicians, embryologists, nurses and pharmacists from the UAE and the region. The conference has been accredited for 17.25 Continuous Medical Education,CME, hours by the Dubai Health Authority,DHA.

Majd Abu Zant, CEO of the HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, stated, "After the success we have witnessed during our 1st fertility conference last year, we were eager to host the second one, and make it in annual event as we aim to support medical education and update the medical community in the region on the latest technologies and advances in infertility diagnosis and treatments."

"Adopting the latest techniques in the field of infertility at HealthPlus Fertility Centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and soon in our new center in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is one of our strategic priorities that helps us achieve clinical outcomes on par with international published statistics. And through our conference, we aim to share the latest in this field through numerous renowned international and local speakers and participants. The conference is hosting 6 international speakers, one of which will be discussing the use of nanotechnologies in fertility treatment, which is relatively new in the field. Moreover, physicians from HealthPlus Fertility Centers and our sister facility Danat Al Emarat Hospital will be giving talks on innovative fertility treatments and the use of advanced minimally invasive gynecology surgery," Abu Zant added.

Dr. Bohaira Elgeyoushi, Conference President, and Obstetrics, Gynecology and Fertility consultant at HealthPlus Fertility Center in Dubai, said that the two-day conference is hosting key speakers from USA, Europe, Middle East and UAE discussing over 20 scientific topics targeting IVF physicians, gynecologists, obstetricians, nurses, pharmacists, genetics and laboratory technicians and others. This conference is a unique platform that will gather healthcare professionals from different public and private hospitals and fertility centers across UAE and the region.

"The conference will discuss the application of nano sciences in male fertility treatments and how successful it is in achieving the desired results. The technology revolves around spermatozoon selection using magnetic nanoparticles for selecting the best sperms for ICSI. One of the unique elements at the conference is dedicating a session and a workshop for embryologists giving them the opportunity to debate and discuss pertinent topics," Dr. Elgeyoushi clarified.

She also added that the conference will discuss important issues such as the importance of pre-implantation genetic testing and many other fertility-related technologies. "Also, we have a dedicated 4-hour session to discuss new techniques used to treat infertility related diseases; in addition to poor response to IVF stimulation; ICSI; IVF; the importance of pre-implantation genetic testing for the embryo; how to deal with fibroids; the psychological effect of fertility treatments on men and women; fertility preservation; effectiveness of pregnancy stabilization drugs; and the challenges in diagnosing and treating adenomyosis," Dr. Bohaira concluded.

The conference program will include three workshops on embryo freezing, hysteroscopy and cosmetic gynecology, led by key physicians in this field.