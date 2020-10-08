Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 2021 in Hatta

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 8th October 2020 (WAM) - The Dubai Sports Council announced that HERO Dubai Hatta 2021, the opening race of the HERO World Series 2021 international mountain bike circuit, will be held at the idyllic Hatta Nature Park on 5 March 2021.

A major biking tournament featured in the International Cycling Union’s international Calendar, HERO Dubai 2021 will be held alongside the HERO Bike Festival, a three-day mountain biking-themed programme of events taking place from 3 to 5 March 2021 in Hatta.

Hosting the event is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and strengthen its position as the world’s most preferred venue for international sporting events.

First Stage The HERO World Series is considered one of the toughest mountain biking competitions in the world with over 4,000 bikers vying to win the title. HERO Dubai 2021, the first stage of the HERO World Series, will be held at the Hatta Wadi Hub, an outdoor sports centre located within the Hatta Nature Park. The second round of the Series will be held in Italy on June 2021 while the third and final leg will be held in Thailand on 25 September 2021.

Hero Dubai will feature two routes for the professional category– a 60-kilometre marathon route featuring a 1,600m elevation gain and a 30 kilometre route with an 800m elevation gain.

There are separate categories for amateurs and children.

Organising the global race further boosts Dubai’s and Hatta’s rising profile as a venue for international cycling and mountain bike races. The race also supports the overall plan to develop Hatta and enhance its appeal as a world-class tourist and sports destination.

Dubai Sports Council said it is keen to organise international events in Hatta to increase awareness of the area’s natural beauty, biodiversity and picturesque mountain environment as well as encourage a culture of sports.

Earlier this year, Hatta also hosted the first leg of the 2020 edition of the HERO World Series, which was attended by more than 400 riders from 50 countries. Hector Leonardo Paez was crowned winner of the elite men’s category of the competition while Slovenian Plaza Biantarik was crowned in the female category.

Registration for the HERO Dubai 2021 is now open at www.heroworldseries.com in various categories including professional riders, amateurs and children.

Participating athletes can make the most of the run-up to the competition by taking part in training sessions at the Hatta Wadi Hub. These sessions provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the routes of the contest and be ready for the kick-off on 5 March, 2021, at 9.00 am.