Dubai to host the 5th World Academic Congress of Emergency Medicine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Dubai Health Authority,DHA, revealed the details of the 5th World Academic Congress of Emergency Medicine,WACEM, during a press conference held at the authority’s headquarters in Dubai on Tuesday.

The five-day event, which is being hosted by Dubai for the first time, aims to provide a platform that brings together educators, researchers, clinicians and institutions from across the world, to share experiences and talk about advancements, innovations and academic achievements in the fields of trauma, emergency and acute care medicine.

Around 2,000 participants are expected to take part in the event, which is being organised by the DHA and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions from October 20 to 24.

The congress will focus on key topics that include public health and emergency medicine, critical care, trauma and injury prevention, paediatric emergency medicine and preventive child health, health promotion and health protection, pre-hospital and disaster medicine, education and quality in emergency medicine and emergency nursing, to name a few.

Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA, stressed during the press conference that hosting this international event is a testimony to UAE and Dubai’s capabilities in successfully hosting and organising international conferences and forums that bring together policymakers, scientists, doctors and specialists from all over the world to discuss the latest international advancements in various health fields.

He said WACEM provides experts in the field of emergency and trauma with an opportunity to learn about the best international experiences and practices, which will not only help them better plan for the future but also equip them to deal with future challenges that may arise in the fast-developing field of health.

He added that the DHA looks forward to organising WACEM to learn about the latest global developments in the field of practical and research education and to exchange ideas with scientists, researchers and practitioners in emergency medicine, trauma and critical care medicine.

Al Qutami revealed during the press conference that the congress this year will be launched under the slogan "Technologies, Therapies & Transformations".

He added that the topics discussed at the conference are timely, given that Dubai is currently preparing to host Expo 2020 next year and it’s keen to ensure the safety and wellbeing of expo visitors who are coming to the UAE from all over the world.

Commenting on Dubai hosting WACEM, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of Index Holding,said: "We strive through WACEM to provide experts, doctors, nurses, paramedics, specialists and students with a platform where they can learn about the latest developments in the field of emergency medicine, trauma and acute care. We also hope to showcase the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the field during the event."

Dr. Sagar Galwankar, Executive Director of the World Academic Council for Emergency Medicine, said that choosing Dubai to host WACEM, came after taking into consideration the city’s various advantages in organizing conferences. He added that the conference will reinforce Dubai’s competitiveness in the field of emergency care and medicine. It will also attract researchers and specialists in the field, which is in line with the vision of Dubai for Expo 2020.

"We are happy to be the strategic partners of Index Conferences and Exhibitions in hosting this prominent event," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Dr Sara Kadhim, Secretary General of WACEM, and head of the Emergency Department at DHA’s Rashid Hospital, said WACEM is a multidisciplinary academic meeting of professionals from a wide variety of settings and countries who provide care, education and conduct research in Trauma, Emergency and Acute Care Medicine.

She added that the five-day congress will include scientific sessions, lectures and workshops discussing various topics such as updates in critical care and resuscitation, toxicology emergency, prehospital care, simulation in emergency medicine artificial intelligence and future of emergency medicine and cardiac and vascular emergency, to name a few.

She concluded by saying that the conference will be accompanied by a medical exhibition where major international companies will showcase the latest developments in the field of medical devices, technologies and equipment related to emergencies, crises and disasters.