Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Dubai is set to host the UAE-Kuwait Week from 3rd to 4th February at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, as part of efforts to strengthen strategic relations between the UAE and Kuwait, foster collaboration across various sectors, and promote comprehensive development and mutual interests.

Organised jointly by the UAE and Kuwait, UAE-Kuwait Week is a distinguished event aimed at enhancing economic and cultural ties between the two nations while highlighting the deep-rooted historical relations that unite them.

The event serves as a prime platform for exploring investment opportunities, expanding trade in key sectors, and exchanging insights on economic developments, paving the way for new avenues of cooperation and further strengthening bilateral ties.

The accompanying exhibition will feature more than 25 entities, including leading companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, cultural and heritage showcases will present traditional arts and handicrafts, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of both countries.