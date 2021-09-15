Dubai to host World Chambers Competition 2021 in November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Dubai is attracting innovative and pioneering initiatives from chambers of commerce from around the world as it prepares to host the World Chambers Competition 2021, taking place during the 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC) on 23-25 of November, 2021.

The competition recognises and celebrates the achievements of these chambers, while bringing their stories to a wider audience.

ICC and its World Chambers Federation (WCF) have announced finalists of the 2021 World Chambers Competition, which includes 15 shortlisted chambers that will present their initiatives during the event.

Under four categories, 78 initiatives representing 33 countries were received. The total exceeds the number of entries received for the 2019 edition.

Finalists for the competition’s Best Digital Project category are: Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Munich and Upper Bavaria (Germany) - Cert4Trust: Blockchain-based validation of digital certificates and documents; Santiago Chamber of Commerce (Chile) - Resolución en Línea: Reconnecting businesses with consumers through online dispute resolution; business West Chamber of Commerce (England) - Great British food Programme; Lima Chamber of Commerce (Peru) - Digital Chambers: The New Age.

In the running for the Best Resilience Project: Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (Luxembourg) - House of Entrepreneurship Luxembourg; Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Australia) - COVID-19 Support for Australian Businesses; Greater Des Moines Partnership (United States) - DSM Forward Playbooks; German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Abroad (Russia) - #ResilientTogether: Building resilience in turbulent times.

For the Best Climate Action Project, four chambers of commerce were nominated, namely Eskisehir Chamber of Industry (Turkey) for its Secure Management Platform for Shared Process Resources (SHAREBOX); East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce (England) which will present its Chamber Low Carbon Project; Dublin Chamber of Commerce (Ireland) for the Dublin Chamber Sustainability Academy; and Voka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Belgium) for the Voka Sustainable Business Charter.

Competing for the Best Unconventional Project are: Styrian Chamber of Commerce (Austria) - Extended Reality Hub; Potsdam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Germany) - Schüfi: The App for Teen Entrepreneurs; Çorlu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Turkey) - The Foreign Trade Intelligence Centre; and Chamber of Commerce in Quito (Ecuador) - AWE: academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Ecuador.

"The upcoming 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai will provide an ideal platform to showcase such game-changing initiatives that will raise the bar for chamber services and initiatives," said Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber and Chair of the ICC-World Chambers Federation.

An international jury, comprising ICC World Chambers Federation leadership along with representatives from transnational, national, and local chambers, is responsible for shortlisting category finalists.

Winners will be announced on 25 November, the final day of the event.