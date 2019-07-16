UrduPoint.com
Dubai To Organise Global Investment In Aviation Summit In January 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced that the second edition of Global Investment in Aviation Summit, GIAS, 2020, themed ‘Enabling Global Aviation Growth through Fund Raising and Key Partnerships’ will be held in Dubai from 27th-29th January.

Over 200 investors and 1,200 delegates, besides selected government officials, aviation organisations, finance and insurance firms, aviation asset owners, aircraft operators, and logistics service providers and legal consultants are expected to turn up at the event.

While disclosing the details of the summit, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, highlighted the UAE’s remarkable position in the international and regional aviation industry.

"The national agenda for 2021 aims for UAE to be the world first in the quality of the air transport infrastructure.

Although we are facing some challenges, such as determining the airspace and congestion in the UAE, we achieved great strides in the aviation industry," he said.

Al Suwaidi added, "The aviation industry is one of the cornerstones of the country's economic development."

Crucial projects and investment opportunities in the international civil aviation sector are expected to be unveiled at the event.

The summit would also reveal the best practices of the first aviation business incubator Intelak, which provides training programmes and workshops for trainees who want to learn the secrets and techniques of the aviation sector.

The first edition of GIAS has witnessed a participation of over 850 international delegates and 120 investors from 60 countries around the world, including United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

