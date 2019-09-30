UrduPoint.com
Dubai To Stage Middle East’s First Interschool Esports Tournament

Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Meydan One and Galaxy Racer Esports today announced the launch of Dubai’s first-ever Interschool Esports Tournament featuring FIFA 20 at Meydan Grandstand, as part of the previously announced 2019 Girlgamer Esports Festival.

Scheduled for 12th and 13th December 2019, the tournament will comprise two competitions played out over six-minute games of FIFA 20, one for juniors aged 6 to 11, and one for seniors aged 12 to 16.

Schools can sign up a maximum of two students for each competition, who will then battle it out in a knockout tournament over the two days. Registrations are now open on girl gamer esports festival website.

The prizes will include scholarships worth AED255,000. The winner of the senior tournament will claim AED100,000, while the winner of the junior tournament will walk away with AED70,000. Runners-up will receive AED50,000 and AED35,000, respectively.

Khalid Al Awar, Director of sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, said, "Dubai has emerged as one of the major incubators of innovation and future technology in the world thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"

"Implementing future technology has been one of the Dubai government’s strategic objectives and we at the Dubai Sports Council, under the leadership of our Chairman H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, align our goals with the strategic objectives of the government," he added.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President of Meydan Malls, said, "By hosting Dubai’s first Interschool Esports Tournament, we continue to build a platform that caters to the ever-evolving demands of a diverse customer base that craves the online entertainment experience."

The tournament is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and 10X Media.

