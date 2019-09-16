Dubai to witness celebrations on 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Dubai will be hosting an exciting Calendar of events, activities and retail promotions to mark Saudi Arabia’s 89th National Day on 23rd September, 2019, as a testament to the strong bilateral ties between the kingdom and the emirate.

Dubai’s much-loved attractions and theme parks are set to welcome Saudi nationals to join the celebrations across the city on the occasion, with exclusive deals and added value on entry tickets, as well as special promotions across select hotels. As a mark of unity, one of the city’s most iconic attractions, the Burj Khalifa will be illuminated with the Saudi national flag in a display of fraternity between the two nations.

There will be two flagship concerts, featuring renowned Emirati female artiste, Shamma Hamdan, who will be performing live at La Mer Beach Pavilion on 20th September, and Balqees on 19th September at City Walk. The Dubai Mall will also be hosting "Saudi Celebrations" with two unique concerts to showcase the emerging KSA talent and traditional music.

With stages at both the Dubai Mall and Souq Al Bahar, visitors can enjoy a range of emerging Saudi musical talent on 21st September with artistes, including Ismail Mubarak and Ramy Abdallah from 19:00 to 22:00 and Fouad Abdelwahad on 22nd September from 19:00 to 22:00.

Saudi visitors will be welcomed with an array of decorations, greeting messages, and national Saudi songs upon their arrival at the Dubai International Airport, with passengers to be offered Arabic coffee, chocolates, scarves and children’s badges to jump-start the fun-filled activities of the weekend ahead.

Saudi tourists visiting the emirate to celebrate their National Day can benefit from exclusive hotel offerings across many of Dubai’s luxury hotel properties.

