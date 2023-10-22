Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) The 3rd International Annual Conference of the Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology (ESCM), is set to take place from 3rd to 5th November at Mohammed bin Rashid University for Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai.

Organised in collaboration with the American Society for Microbiology, the three-day conference will focus on various subjects within the realm of microbiology, immunology, infectious diseases, infection control, and public health.

The 3rd edition of this conference serves as an interactive platform, where experts, scientists, physicians, microbiology professionals, students, and industry experts can showcase their research.

In addition to research presentations, the conference will feature industry-sponsored workshops and symposia.

Approximately 300 participants from diverse clinical and non-clinical backgrounds will convene to share their latest research findings, guidelines, and experiences.

The highly anticipated event will offer 36 lectures covering a wide range of emerging topics including data analysis, creating cumulative antibiograms, antimicrobial and diagnostic stewardship, ventilator-associated pneumonia, epidemic preparedness, global studies on the connection between air pollution and clinical antibiotic resistance, the intersection of climate change and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as well as the application of artificial intelligence in clinical microbiology, the development of novel antibiotics, and other related subjects.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with peers and experts from across the globe, fostering knowledge exchange and the discovery of breakthroughs in the field of microbiology.

Dr. Jens Thomson, Chair of the conference organising committee and President of ESCM, highlighted the comprehensive scientific and educational programme developed by the conference's scientific committee.

Dr. Thomson stated, “This conference offers a valuable opportunity to connect and collaborate with fellow ESCM members, colleagues, researchers, technologists, nurses, students, and industry professionals, as well as representatives from various companies and industries operating in this field. An impressive lineup of international and national speakers and experts will share their knowledge, expertise, and evidence-based findings aimed at enhancing patient care quality, strengthening the discipline of clinical microbiology in the UAE.”