Dubai Tourism champions arts, culture & heritage at Arabian Travel Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) As the 28th edition of Arabian travel Market (ATM) 2021 is well underway, Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) is showcasing the destination’s progress as a key cultural hub, as well as the city’s rich arts and heritage landscape.

Throughout the four-day event, which runs until 19th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Tourism will be displaying 14 original works from 10 gifted Emirati artists and photographers, provided by Dubai Culture that showcase the city’s beauty and depicts it from new and interesting perspectives.

The special talents reflect Dubai’s ongoing mission to champion local and international creators, and demonstrate DTCM and Dubai Culture’s commitment to growing cultural tourism in line with the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism said: "Art and culture is intrinsic to the social fabric of Dubai, a destination renowned for its diverse proposition including unique culture and heritage attractions. The display of exceptional works of art by talented Emiratis at the Dubai stand at ATM is to highlight the goal set by our visionary leadership to position Dubai as a global hub for arts, creativity and culture, as well as the important contribution being made by the arts and culture sector towards tourism growth. Through a range of exhibitions, events and galleries, the city has consistently reaffirmed its growing profile as a prime artistic and cultural hub that brings together some of the world’s most innovative talents, and is an outstanding place to discover art from the middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

"A key focus for Dubai Tourism in 2021 and beyond will be to foster and promote cultural attractions that will be a major draw for visitors to Dubai, as well as attract entrepreneurs and innovators to the city and launch unique projects and initiatives that will aid the growth of the sector.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department, and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: "Highlighting Emirati creatives showcases the sheer diversity of Dubai's artistic talent. Our support of such talent aligns with our strategic roadmap to position Dubai as a destination of choice by all arts and culture enthusiasts, a beacon of cultural diversity for international talent, and a centre for creativity and cultural dialogue. "

Our commitment to support events and initiatives of this nature also falls in line with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy to stimulate the emirate’s economic growth through culture, art, and heritage, making them accessible to everyone everywhere and celebrated with national pride. It also aligns with vision to position Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent, she added.

Amongst the selection of awe-inspiring creations on display at the Dubai Tourism stand is ‘Blue’ from Jamal Al Suwaidi, a sculpture from his ‘Love’ series inspired by his relationship with the local environment of the UAE.

Complementing Al Suwaidi is an abstract oil on canvas from Abdulqader Alrais and a sculpture from Ahmed Alenzi.

The collection of artworks is joined by photography from Ahmed Alenzi, Abdulaziz Albastaki, Maitham Al Aboodi and Musaab Almessabi selected from The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA) – an annual event showcasing some of the UAE’s most breathtaking snapshots.

The captivating photographs capture Dubai’s striking contrasts and its magical allure, making evident why it one of the world’s most-loved destinations.