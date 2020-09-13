Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends permits of 14 others, issues final warnings to 19 more companies for non-compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has closed four establishments, suspended the permits of 14 others and issued final warnings to 19 more companies for non-compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place across all tourism touchpoints.

Dubai Tourism stressed on the need to preserve and build on the gains made by the Government of Dubai as part of its strategy to restart various sectors in a phased manner and eventually bring back normalcy while further enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest destinations. The Safe Travels stamp received by Dubai from the World travel & Tourism Council for its effective citywide management of the pandemic validates these efforts.

Dubai has launched initiatives such as the DUBAI ASSURED stamp which certifies hotels, retail establishments and attractions that have complied with all health and safety protocols to reassure travellers of the city’s ability not only to provide the highest levels of protection and facilitate a well-rounded destination experience, but also to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all communities.

Dubai Tourism pointed out that the leadership of Dubai has always placed the health and safety of residents and guests as its first priority. It urged everyone to fully cooperate and adhere to precautionary measures to safeguard their wellbeing and that of others to help the city maintain the highest public health and safety standards and pave the way for a full recovery.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the Department has been regularly communicating and working closely with stakeholders and partners, providing them guidance, key insights and industry updates to help them gradually reopen their establishments in a safe environment.

It has constantly emphasised the importance of enforcing precautionary measures especially among staff employed in customer-facing roles and constantly interacting with residents or visitors. Dubai Tourism stressed that complying with preventive protocols is critical to ensure business continuity and support the tourism sector’s ability to regain its growth momentum.

The Department reiterated that everyone needs to be vigilant, avoid complacence and strictly follow preventive measures, since COVID-19 has not been eliminated and continues to have an adverse global impact.

As part of efforts to ensure continued full compliance with the guidelines outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, Dubai Tourism inspectors have adopted a zero-tolerance approach in the implementation and management of health and safety protocols. The organisation said it will not hesitate to take punitive action against violators, which may include fines and closure of establishments.

Detailed guidelines have been set for both government and private sector establishments in each industry, including the hospitality, retail, tourist attractions, leisure, entertainment and F&B sectors. In addition to wearing masks at all times and maintaining social distancing, the frequent sterilisation of various facilities at hotels and other establishments is mandatory to ensure the health and safety of all guests, residents and staff. All hotel employees also need to undergo regular testing and have their temperature checked several times a day. Entrances to hotels are fitted with equipment for contactless screening of guests.