Dubai Tourism launches 'Hotel Emission Analysis Report'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, will provide Dubai's hotels with an individual Hotel Emission Analysis Report, which will offer them an overview of their carbon emissions.

The industry report will enable hospitality establishments to benchmark their sustainability performance against that of their peers using results from the Carbon Calculator software.

The Hotel Emission Analysis report has been launched in line with the UAE’s 2021 National Agenda to promote sustainable growth, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the smartest city in the world and a role model in energy efficiency.

In 2017, Dubai Sustainable Tourism, DST, an initiative under Dubai Tourism, launched the Carbon Calculator software, a tool developed to measure the carbon footprint of Dubai’s hospitality sector.

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director of Tourism Development and Investments at Dubai Tourism, said, "In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, the Hotel Emission Analysis Report will provide hotels with a cohesive understanding of where they stand comparatively amongst their industry peers on an annual basis, identifying where improvements can be made to facilitate further resource management, thus reducing the industry’s collective carbon footprint.

"

He added, "As the emirate continues to focus on strengthening the sustainability of the tourism sector with the goal of cementing the city’s position as a leading sustainable destination globally, it is important that the industry remains diligent in the implementation of such measures to preserve the environment for future generations."

Since 2016, DST has implemented several greenhouse gas reduction programmes, as well as several initiatives to support the sector in its energy efficiency performance. These include the interactive web-based "12 Steps Towards Sustainability" guidelines, a manual providing practical and cost-effective tools to help hospitality establishments implement the best practices and the "Sustainability board Game", which supports partners in driving sustainable tourism practices across their properties.