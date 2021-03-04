Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for employees of 20 hotels at Palm Jumeirah

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), in coordination with the Ministry of Health & Prevention and hospitality stakeholders, launched a vaccination campaign for employees of 20 hotels located on The Palm Jumeirah, as part of continuing citywide efforts to combat COVID-19 and further enhance Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest destinations.

Since the city reopened its doors to domestic tourists in May 2020 and to international tourists in July 2020, Dubai’s hotels have been following stringent health and safety guidelines, while also offering a world-class hospitality experience to guests.

The Palm Jumeirah is home to a range of globally renowned, luxury resort brands and now more than 10,000 staff from these leading hotels have received the first and second doses of the vaccine at their respective places of work last month.

The vaccination campaign for hotel employees at The Palm Jumeirah is a pilot programme initiated by Dubai Tourism for the hospitality sector to highlight the high level of safety preparedness in Dubai and the city’s commitment to ensuring that the health and safety of residents and visitors remains its utmost priority.

The UAE is currently ranked among the top 5 nations globally in terms of overall vaccine rollout, and also has a very effective test and trace programme.

Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world to visit with a wide range of precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey, from arrival to departure. Dubai’s effective citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.

Dubai also launched the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp to certify and recognise hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all health and safety protocols established by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The specially designed ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp is issued free of charge and is valid for 15 days. It will be renewed every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors from relevant government entities.

The stamp serves as a visual identity reassuring guests that all safety and hygiene measures have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints.