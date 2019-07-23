Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at strategic meetings with UK stakeholders and partners

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, held a series of strategic meetings with UK-based tourism and media companies in London last week, sharing new destination insights including the diverse festivals sector and highlighting the emirate’s enduring commitment to its third largest source market, as part of efforts to further boost British tourist arrivals.

The meetings in London form part of a series of similar discussions that Dubai Tourism plans to hold with stakeholders and media in other key international markets.

Led by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Tourism, the discussions enabled the Department to strengthen relationships with prominent trade partners to provide even greater visibility for the diversity of Dubai’s offerings across the travel and trade ecosystem in the UK. Almarri also provided insights into future growth plans and marketing initiatives to drive awareness and consideration around the city’s evolving product offerings for British travellers, as well as discussing ways in which Dubai Tourism could work even more closely with British stakeholders and media to promote the emirate to target audiences in the UK.

The strategic meetings offered a clear indication of the UK’s continued prominence as one of the emirate’s top source markets and fit within the framework of regular industry engagements initiated by the Department to further enhance collaboration with stakeholders and partners in line with Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2022-2025.

Commenting on the meetings, Helal Saeed Al Marri said, "Maintaining robust global partnerships and deep-rooted stakeholder networks across our markets lie at the core of Dubai Tourism’s strategic efforts, enabling a unified ecosystem that accelerates our goal of becoming the world’s number one most visited, revisited and recommended city. We remain committed to ensuring that our valued partners – both, locally and globally – are well aligned with the emirate’s tourism strategy and are empowered to collectively leverage diverse campaigns and concerted efforts to ensure Dubai remains a perennial favourite for British travellers.

Tour operators and destination management companies who attended the meetings included Thomas Cook, dnata Travel Europe, Best At Travel and Southall Travel, while Dubai Tourism also held wide-ranging discussions with stakeholders such as Red Bull and key media companies including CNN International, BBC Global News, NBC, Google, The Telegraph, and news UK, which comprises several national newspapers such as The Times, The Sunday Times, and The Sun, as well as radio stations including Virgin Radio and Talk Radio.

Underpinned by Dubai Tourism’s efforts to create targeted and customised experiences for British tourists, the emirate has established itself as a ‘must-visit’ destination for the UK. Despite Brexit conversations impacting overall travel sentiment from the country, the department’s custom market-specific approach continues to guide targeted strategic activations, always-on marketing campaigns and ongoing trade and business partnerships with key industry players to keep the city front-of-mind for these travellers.

Dubai Tourism continues to ignite the conversation in-market to showcase the city’s multifaceted product offerings by leveraging social media platforms, locally relevant content creators and targeted broadcast opportunities. A recent example includes Dubai Tourism’s partnership with Red Bull to showcase diverse and ‘Only in Dubai’ experiences with BMX star, Kriss Kyle. The video campaign, launched in January 2019, featured iconic landmarks, including the Burj Al Arab helipad, the Gold Souk, Wild Wadi, Laguna Waterpark, Al Seef, Dubai Frame, and the Burj Khalifa, and achieved close to 5 million views impressions over a short period of time to drive deeper engagement and encourage wider conversations around Dubai.