Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) hosted a virtual forum for stakeholders and partners, to provide them with an opportunity to obtain updates and key insights on the upcoming Expo 2020 and share an overview of the industry and key developments and initiatives for further accelerating Dubai’s tourism growth.

The forum is part of an ongoing programme of industry engagements initiated by Dubai Tourism to further enhance collaboration with its stakeholders and partners, and to build on the growing industry momentum in the run up to the region’s first World Expo, to be held from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice President, Market Strategy and Sales, Expo 2020, joined the virtual event to deliver a detailed presentation that covered key aspects of the mega event, including its innovative features, country pavilions, events and entertainment, ticket categories and prices, transportation within the sprawling site and the health and safety protocols that will be in place, in line with international standards and practices.

"We regularly host these strategic stakeholder engagements to make sure that the industry is always up to date and aligned with the various initiatives that are launched to showcase Dubai as a safe destination that provides international travellers the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of experiences.

The latest forum assumed greater significance, as it enabled Dubai Tourism to share a positive industry outlook and highlight the optimism prevailing across the city, just as it readies itself to welcome the world to Expo 2020. In leading the global tourism recovery under the guidance of our visionary leadership and with the support of our stakeholders and partners, Dubai has been extremely proactive, creative and focused on ensuring the city remains at the forefront of the world’s leading travel destinations. Now that we are heading into a history-making period with Expo 2020 and the UAE Golden Jubilee, we are counting on the continued support of our stakeholders, as we further enhance Dubai’s position as a global tourism destination."

Participants at the forum were also encouraged to take advantage of major festivals and events, with the aim of greatly enhancing the quality and diversity of the destination’s offerings and events, paving the way for Dubai to reinforce its position as a must-visit destination. It was pointed out that a variety of partnership opportunities could be leveraged by stakeholders from the diverse festivals and events, such as the fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge from 29 October to 27 November, celebrations surrounding the 50th anniversary of the UAE on 2 December and the next edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, which kicks off in December.