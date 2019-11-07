Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destination offering at WTM London

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, highlighted the emirate’s ongoing commitment to its third-largest source market at the 40th edition of the World Travel Market, WTM, one of the leading global trade events for the travel industry, which was held in London and concluded on 6th November, 2019.

Dubai Tourism exhibited alongside a delegation of more than 60 trade partners across travel and tourism, hospitality, leisure and entertainment to showcase new destination insights, as well as the diverse events and festivals sector to further boost British tourist arrivals over the next year.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Our presence at the WTM forms a core part of our efforts to drive consideration for the city as a diverse travel destination for today’s global traveller, and we are pleased to extend our support to the 40th edition of this influential event."

He added, "The UK remains one of our most important source markets, retaining its position in the top three countries to visit Dubai so far in 2019. With 2020 set to be a monumental year for the emirate, we will continue to strengthen our relationship with the global travel industry, explore new trends and leverage the power of innovative solutions and ongoing partnerships to redefine the customer journey and set a new benchmark for the future of travel.

"

The Dubai stand invited visitors to discover more about the city’s active Calendar of marketing activations and communications programming, building on the success of the department’s "always-on" custom-market approach to leverage bespoke and seasonal campaigns, advocacy-based content partnerships and influencer marketing, and audience-specific trade alliances.

A notable highlight included the ongoing in-market seasonal campaigns that leverage 360-marketing outreach to position Dubai as the "always in season" destination for UK travellers, creating and distributing bespoke creatives across digital, social, and video channels catered to audience preferences and interests.

The past year also saw the launch of several niche programmes that increased interest from traditionally strong audience segments with collaborations with renowned YouTubers, Alfie & Zoella, as well as tapping into emerging segments with a high-tier activation with celebrities, Rochelle Humes and Giovanna Fletcher, to focus on family, fashion and fitness offerings, key motivators for UK travellers.