DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, concluded its successful participation in the New York Times Travel Show 2020.

The three-day event, considered as North America’s largest travel trade and consumer show, took place at the Javits Convention Centre in Manhattan, from 24th-26th January.

For the first time, the department, alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, were the presenting sponsors at the travel show, exhibiting to more than 35,000 attendees alongside a delegation of more than 700 exhibitors across international the travel and tourism, hospitality, leisure and entertainment sectors.

The trade show forms part of Dubai Tourism’s year-round Calendar of international roadshows and trade events for 2020, aimed at strengthening its presence to global audiences to provide greater visibility of the city’s diverse offerings.

Discussions at the event were led by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Tourism, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the first day of the exhibition and a welcome address highlighted the importance of the USA to Dubai. Almarri, along with a partner team from Expo 2020 Dubai, also hosted a lunch with 100 trade media persons to raise awareness around the city’s evolving product offerings to showcase Dubai as the destination of choice for American tourists.

The Dubai Tourism stand won the "Best in Show" award after being voted for by attending industry members and consumers, beating over 700 other stands.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "From Hatta and hidden gems to technology and innovation, Dubai has now, more than ever, an experience for all North American travellers. We received valuable feedback from both consumers and the travel industry across the three days, while exchanging opportunities to gain further insights into this important market. As we push full steam ahead into 2020, we look forward to fostering the relationships built at the show as we continue to work even more closely with our partners to refine our offerings and tailor-made experiences that will appeal to our North American guests."

Dubai Tourism’s ongoing initiatives and continuous engagement across the USA is supported by a robust schedule of trade roadshows, media familiarisation trips and broadcasts to increase awareness in the market. In addition to Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Tourism stand featured industry partners, Emirates Airlines, Emirates Vacations, Arabian Adventures, Emaar Entertainment, and Emaar Hospitality.